We Have a Govt Without Zeal To Fight Corruption – Belemu

MBABALA member of parliament Ephraim Belemu says the UPND will continue to speak for the people of Zambia who are under a governance system that does not care about their welfare.

And Belemu says it is heart-breaking for the country to have a government that has no zeal to fight corruption.

Speaking on Byta FM radio, Belemu said many Zambians were suffering.

He said it was painful for the opposition political party to continue seeing people suffer.

“What we have is a government that does not care about the welfare of the people. We are taxpayers but we are being subjected to using roads that are in a deplorable state in most areas. It’s the role of government to ensure that our roads are maintained. Our roads are a disaster and unfortunately some of them lead to hospitals,” Belemu said. “Like the case of the Batoka/Maamba road, we expect a quick response from government and a lasting solution to be found because it is an important road.”

He said the desire of the UPND and it’s president Hakainde Hichilema was to see Zambians living better lives than what they were being subjected to by the PF.

“People are suffering in Zambia and people should believe us when we say people are suffering; we are not just saying that. As UPND, we will continue to speak for the people of Zambia, who are under a governance system that does not care about their welfare,” Belemu said.

And Belemu said it was heart-breaking to be in a country where the government could not fight corruption.

“We have many public officers accused of corruption being transferred to other areas instead of being punished. Such officers would not survive under UPND. Corruption will not be tolerated under UPND because we have a president who does not condone corruption. It [corruption] is something that has taken away a lot of resources from the people of Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Belemu said the UPND would continue fighting for justice over its stolen victory in the August 2016 general elections.

“We will continue fighting because we know that the election was stolen from us and we have sufficient evidence. For now, I’m appealing to all the supporters to continue being their brother’s keeper because we have many UPND supporters who have continued being victimised, others not clearly charged and are appearing in court,” said Belemu.