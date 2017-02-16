To Hell With ZCAS: Iris Obtains Masters Degree In Malaysia

Former ZCAS student and now celebrity Iris kaingu, daughter to former Education Minister Dr Micheal Kaingu has boasted of obtaining a master’s degree in Business Administration. Iris was studying to obtain a certificate in Accountancy at the time she was expelled from Zambia Center For Accountancy Studies(ZCAS) in 2011 for ridiculing the College’s Name following a scandal in which her sex video believed to have been shot at ZCAS was leaked. And this is what she wrote on her facebook page:

“Last Year was one of the most exciting years of my life but the most I’m thankful for after good health, a wonderful family, new friends. I would love to thank God for my achievement of Master’s In Business Administration. (MBA) God you are faithful. I would love to inspire someone today. If it’s a masters’ you want it’s a master’s you’ll get.”

