Singer Kaladoshas Not Ready To Marry Pregnant Cleo Ice Queen

ZAMBIAN singer Kalale Masengu also known as Kaladoshas left everyone wondering when he revelead that “I truly don’t know when I will officially wed Cleo Ice Queen”

Apparently, female Zambian rapper Cleo Ice Queen is pregnant with her second child and Kaladoshas is the father to be. In January the couple got engaged secretly. So, reason being that the two are in a very close relationship. Recently he shockingly declared  ‘he is not sure when he will walk down the aisle with the beautiful Cleo Ice Queen.

  1. Mzee Hekima   February 17, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Never trust a musician, trust them at your own peril. OK.

