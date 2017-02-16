SEE Why Gvt Does Not Give Big Contracts To Zambians, Contractor Runs Away With K1.6 Million

WESTERN Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has directed the district administration in Sioma to hold to account a Zambian contractor, Vglux Resource Corporation, for allegedly abandoning a government project after being paid.

Mr Mubukwanu said here the contractor should face the wrath of the law.

Vglux was contracted by Government to build a police station, eight low-cost staff houses and two medium-cost houses at a cost of K14.7 million in the newly created district but allegedly ditched the works in 2015 after getting 20 percent forward payment for mobilisation.

Mr Mubukwanu also visited the skills laboratory at Senanga Nursing School which has been abandoned at roof level by another Zambian contractor.

“Our people have always cried to be empowered by way of awarding them contracts and it is unfortunate that they are running away with Government’s money. This is a criminal offence and let us ensure the contractor is brought to book,” he said.

Mr Mubukwanu was speaking after inspecting the abandoned projects recntly.

He is, however, impressed with Integrity Enterprise, the contractor building houses for the district administration.

The company is building 10 medium-cost and two high-cost houses and is expected to complete the project in April this year.

Sioma district commissioner Morris Litula said the administration has failed to locate the owner of Vglux, who is based in Lusaka, because he constantly changes numbers.

“This contractor has never been here ever since he was paid money for mobilisation and Facebook is the only place where he could be spotted with a lot of pictures of him doing the banjee jumping in South Africa,” Mr Litula said.