Mutinta Mazoka M’membe Spends Night In Police Cells

By on 3 Comments

Mutinta Mazoka M’membe Spends Night In Police Cells

Mast Newspaper boss Mutinta Mazoka  has spent a night in police cells following her arrest last night at their residence in Rhodes Park. Mazoka-M’membe is wife of Lusaka-based award winning journalist-turned-lawyer Fred M’membe.

According close associates, Mutinta is currently detained at Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

It’s unclear why she is arrested but indications suggest charges are connected to the work of The Mast which has emerged as a critical voice following the closure of The Post.

Mutinta Mazoka M’membe Spends Night In Police Cells added by on
View all posts by Kunda →

3 Responses to "Mutinta Mazoka M’membe Spends Night In Police Cells"

  1. Capitalist nigga   February 16, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    totalitarian government

    Reply
  2. mwale   February 16, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    The days of the oppressor are limited

    Reply
  3. penjani   February 18, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    She tore the search warrant

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.