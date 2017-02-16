Mutinta Mazoka M’membe Spends Night In Police Cells

Mast Newspaper boss Mutinta Mazoka has spent a night in police cells following her arrest last night at their residence in Rhodes Park. Mazoka-M’membe is wife of Lusaka-based award winning journalist-turned-lawyer Fred M’membe.

According close associates, Mutinta is currently detained at Force Headquarters in Lusaka.

It’s unclear why she is arrested but indications suggest charges are connected to the work of The Mast which has emerged as a critical voice following the closure of The Post.