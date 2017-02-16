Farmers Union President Says The Price Of Mealie Meal Is Normal & Affordable

The Zambia National Farmers Union -ZNFU- says there is no need to panic over the high mealie meal prices because the trend is normal annually between January and March.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba also says government should NOT subsidise the maize bought from traders for millers with a view to stabilise mealie meal prices.

Mr. Zimba says government should allow millers to buy maize from traders at the current 265 U.S dollars per ton without subsidy.

He says millers not selected for the subsidy program would create an artificial shortage which would lead to another problem.

Mr. Zimba was speaking to ZNBC News in a telephone interview.