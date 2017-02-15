President Lungu Should Fire Non Performing Ministers- MMD

The MMD Felix Mutati led faction has called on President Edgar Lungu to fire non performing ministers even if it means disappointing his close friends.

Mr. Nakachinda says President Lungu needs a team that will help him deliver and leave behind a legacy worth remembering.MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says President Lungu should walk the talk and be seen to be acting on those who seem not to be performing.

He has encouraged the President not to hesitate to fire those who are not performing to expectations.