PF Govt Constructs Over 40 Hospitals In 5 Years

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says Patriotic Front Government has in the last 5 years constructed over 40 hospitals.

He adds that with regards the 650 health posts being constructed across the country, significant progress has been made with close to 400 structures already set up.Dr Chilufya says some of these hospitals are already functional while others are at various stages of completion.

Dr Chilufya tells QFM News that of this figure, at least 253 are operational.

He adds that government remains committed to funding the completion of the remaining health posts.

Dr. Chilufya states that this is a demonstration t