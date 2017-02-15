‘My Wife Slept With Her Boss But I Still Love Her’

Dear readers,

My wife and I have been married for 3 years. I work in Ndola for a top insurance company and my wife works in a bank in Kitwe and we both stay in Kitwe.

We both love each other very much. We consider each other friends more than husband and wife. I love her so much that I want to see her happy and her happiness is my topmost priority.

Recently, I noticed my wife calling out a guy’s name in her sleep and saw some changes in her behaviour. Since I was suspicious of her behaviour, I tracked her mobile using some spy chat and secret call recording apps and got access to her call log. I got to know that she is having an emotional affair with her boss at work. I monitored her activity for a few days only to find out that she’s had sex with the man in question.

I confronted her one day and after denying the affair initially, she confessed to having a sexual relationship with that man. She also confessed to the fact that she’s attracted to him. When I came down heavily on her for getting physical with him, she started crying and promised me that she will not get into any of these things in the future.

I don’t know what I should do now. How I should deal with my wife in future. Please help me.

