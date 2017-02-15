‘My Wife Slept With Her Boss But I Still Love Her’

Dear readers,
My wife and I have been married for 3 years. I work in Ndola for a top insurance company and my wife works in a bank in Kitwe and we both stay in Kitwe.
We both love each other very much. We consider each other friends more than husband and wife. I love her so much that I want to see her happy and her happiness is my topmost priority.
Recently, I noticed my wife calling out a guy’s name in her sleep and saw some changes in her behaviour. Since I was suspicious of her behaviour, I tracked her mobile using some spy chat and secret call recording apps and got access to her call log. I got to know that she is having an emotional affair with her boss at work. I monitored her activity for a few days only to find out that she’s had sex with the man in question.
I confronted her one day and after denying the affair initially, she confessed to having a sexual relationship with that man. She also confessed to the fact that she’s attracted to him. When I came down heavily on her for getting physical with him, she started crying and promised me that she will not get into any of these things in the future.
I don’t know what I should do now. How I should deal with my wife in future. Please help me.
Your wife is in love with her boss period and if I were you a quick divorce would be the solution. She is not faithful to you. Mind you, us men just pump in and what we pump in them remain there. So you, you just penetrate mumatika ya ba boss ,eish. Umukashi obe liule boyi.