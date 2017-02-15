My Boyfriend Left Me After I had An Abortion

Dear readers,

I recently graduated from UNZA but I come from Kafue. I have been dating my guy from high school for 6 years now. He works at an Internet company as a Technician but in-between I had cheated on him.

I agree it is obvious that he’s bound to get angry, but things got sorted out eventually. Strangely now, when everything was going alright and we were even planning to get married, he suddenly told me that he doesn’t want to continue with me and that he’s not interested in me.

Also, not to forget, I got pregnant a few months back and then we had mutually decided to get the baby aborted because it was too early. I fear it was the pregnancy that made him react in this particular fashion.

What’s weird is the fact that his parents want him to settle down ASAP, while mine are ready to wait. I am really confused about the state of affairs in my life and don’t know what to do.

Please help me