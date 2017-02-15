I’m Getting Married But I Love Someone Else

I am in love with a guy, but getting married to another. I have dated them both and I feel the one I am marrying is the one I should settle with, as he is more stable, but deep inside I feel a lot of passion for the other one. I am very confused. I am now engaged, but keep thinking about my ex-boyfriend. He also keeps on pursuing me. What should I do?

One Response to "I’m Getting Married But I Love Someone Else"

  1. Mr T   February 15, 2017 at 11:03 am

    You are a prostutite first and a gold digger second. You will get married but your marriage will not last. Idiot of a woman. Have a life.

