I’m Getting Married But I Love Someone Else

I am in love with a guy, but getting married to another. I have dated them both and I feel the one I am marrying is the one I should settle with, as he is more stable, but deep inside I feel a lot of passion for the other one. I am very confused. I am now engaged, but keep thinking about my ex-boyfriend. He also keeps on pursuing me. What should I do?
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
You are a prostutite first and a gold digger second. You will get married but your marriage will not last. Idiot of a woman. Have a life.