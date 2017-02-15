Govt Urges Lilayi Sexual Harassment Victims To Come Out

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has called on victims of the alleged sexual harassment at Lilayi Police Training College to come out and help with the investigations.
Mr. Kampyongo says it is difficult for relevant institutions to follow up and investigate such cases when victims do not want to come out and testify.
He says it is therefore hoped that those who might have fallen victim to sexual harassment during training will come out.
Mr. Kampyongo has further assured victims of maximum protection from victimization once they come out.
He has however, stated that his ministry will not allow people to tarnish the image of very important institutions with baseless claims stressing that some stories do not need one to be an investigator to doubt their credibility.
They can’t come out that is part of training.
Yes, women who were employed, promoted by the cop force should come forward to their abusers and rat them out?
If you do you will be labelled a hoe, called to give evidence, lose your relationship and marriages, face harassment and demotion.
Imagine a woman cop telling the inquiry commission that she got favours by selling her punani. Instant demotion!