Govt Urges Lilayi Sexual Harassment Victims To Come Out

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has called on victims of the alleged sexual harassment at Lilayi Police Training College to come out and help with the investigations.

Mr. Kampyongo says it is difficult for relevant institutions to follow up and investigate such cases when victims do not want to come out and testify.

He says it is therefore hoped that those who might have fallen victim to sexual harassment during training will come out.

Mr. Kampyongo has further assured victims of maximum protection from victimization once they come out.

He has however, stated that his ministry will not allow people to tarnish the image of very important institutions with baseless claims stressing that some stories do not need one to be an investigator to doubt their credibility.