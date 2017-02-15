EU, French Firm Take Kariba Dam Plunge

By on No Comment

EU, French Firm Take Kariba Dam Plunge

A DEAL for the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam Plunge Pool has been sealed following the signing of a K530 million contract between the European Union (EU) and the French contractor, Razel-BEC.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Felix Mutati took advantage of the ceremony to implore cooperating partners to extend the gesture of funding the Kariba Dam rehabilitation at a cost of US$294 million to assist with the US$6 billion needed to implement the Batoka Gorge Power Project.
The K530 million (approximately 50 million Euros) grant contract was signed by EU Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA Alessandro Mariani, Razel-BEC international development vice-president Eric Thouvenel and Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba at the Kariba Dam wall yesterday.

EU, French Firm Take Kariba Dam Plunge added by on
View all posts by Kunda (online) →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.