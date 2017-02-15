EU, French Firm Take Kariba Dam Plunge

A DEAL for the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam Plunge Pool has been sealed following the signing of a K530 million contract between the European Union (EU) and the French contractor, Razel-BEC.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Felix Mutati took advantage of the ceremony to implore cooperating partners to extend the gesture of funding the Kariba Dam rehabilitation at a cost of US$294 million to assist with the US$6 billion needed to implement the Batoka Gorge Power Project.

The K530 million (approximately 50 million Euros) grant contract was signed by EU Ambassador to Zambia and COMESA Alessandro Mariani, Razel-BEC international development vice-president Eric Thouvenel and Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba at the Kariba Dam wall yesterday.