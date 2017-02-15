Dora’s Love, Mark Mubalama Appears In Court

A FOREIGN business executive, who is facing four counts of giving false information to a public officer, yesterday appeared in the Lusaka magistrates’ court for mention.

Mark Mubalama, 40, of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area, is accused of making a false statement to a passport officer that his father was a Zambian citizen of Mwinilunga District, Kawiko Village of Chief Kanongesha.

Mubalama is in the second count alleged to have made another false statement to a public officer at the National Registration Passport and Citizenship Office, that he attended school at Kansenshi Primary and Secondary schools from 1981 to 1993, while believing the same to be false.

He is also alleged to have given false information to consular staff at the Zambian High Commission in Windhoek, Namibia, that his father is Zambian when in fact not.

Mubalama is in the fourth count alleged to have given false information to consular staff that he attended his primary and secondary education in Ndola’s Kansenshi Primary and Secondary schools.

The incidents were alleged to have happened between December 2010 and September 10, 2012.

Lusaka resident magistrate Betty Malupenga told Mubalama that he was only appearing for mention and that trial would commence on February 22 this year.

Meanwhile, MMD leader Nevers Mumba yesterday failed to open his defence in a matter where he is charged with criminal trespass into the ZNBC newsroom, because his defence lawyer is unwell.

Mumba was supposed to open his defence before Lusaka principle magistrate David Simusamba after the court placed him on his defence to allow him give his side of the story.

He could, however, not proceed because his lawyer, Robert Simeza from Simeza, Sangwa and Associates was unwell.

Mr Simusamba adjourned the matter to February 22 this year.

TIMES