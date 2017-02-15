DEC Arrests Farmers For Growing 1.1 Tonnes Of Cannabis

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)in North Western Province has arrested three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 1.1 tonnes.
Commission Spokesperson Theresa Katongo has named those arrested as George Katelele, 59, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 392kg, and John Ngungu, 49, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 371kg.
The third person arrested has been identified as Fanwell Katelele, 37, also for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 344kg.
Katongo reveals that the trio was arrested from Lumwe area in Mufumbwe District of North Western Province.
Meanwhile, 510kg of fresh cannabis plants has also been uprooted in Lumwe area of Mufumbwe District in a maize field belonging to George Kalota who is on the run.
She says a man hunt has however been launched for the suspect.
And in Nchelenge District of Luapula Province, the Commission has arrested James Kabole, 53, a small scale farmer of Kaseka village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 360.96kg. “Also arrested is Angela Chola, 39, a small scale farmer of Kafwembwa village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with maize weighing 115.77kg and Thomas Mwewa, 43, of Kalosha village for trafficking in 3.13kg of cannabis,” reveals Katongo. “Others arrested include Mashewa Kayu, 23, of Kanyeze area in Kaoma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 48kg, Edson Chidilima, 48, a small scale farmer of Chibizwa village in Choma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 15kg and Teddy Chishimba, 45, a small scale farmer of Katonda area in Kaoma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 3.4kg.” She says that all suspects will appear in court soon.