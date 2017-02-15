DEC Arrests Farmers For Growing 1.1 Tonnes Of Cannabis

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)in North Western Province has arrested three small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 1.1 tonnes.

Commission Spokesperson Theresa Katongo has named those arrested as George Katelele, 59, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 392kg, and John Ngungu, 49, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 371kg.