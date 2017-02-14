VJ agrees With Lungu On Referendum

Veteran Politician Vernon Mwaanga says he agrees with President Edgar Lungu on the need not to rush in holding another referendum to adopt the enhanced Bill of Rights.

In an interview with QTV, Dr. Mwaanga says a national referendum is an expensive undertaking that should not be a priority, considering that there are other areas which need more attention from the government.

Dr. Mwaanga says rushing the referendum without proper planning and sensitization has the potential for failure.

He states that unless the International community come on board and render their financial support, it will be very difficult for the country to hold another referendum any time soon considering the country’s current economic situation.

Dr. Mwaanga notes that this could be the reason why President Lungu Head of State seems to be reluctant to holding another referendum any time soon considering the cost attached.