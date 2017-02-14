Valentine! See Photo That Has Got A lot Of People Talking

This photo has been making people tear up.
Despite the wall not being plastered, and abviously not the best social media approved scene for proposal, he made do with what he had to propose to his girl. He also put in effects to make the room look beautiful.
You can imagine what he would do if he had money. Sometimes loveis enough.
Congratulations to the lovely couple and happy valentine’s to you all.

8 Responses to "Valentine! See Photo That Has Got A lot Of People Talking"

  1. tutu   February 14, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    no love alone is just never enough,you need ichipao,a relationship can be sustained on just ichipao! a better guy comes along that guy is doomed

    Reply
  2. IF NOT   February 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    This is poverty, doing the right thing at a wrong place

    Reply
  3. kubweka   February 14, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    SO SWEET CONGRATULATIONS

    Reply
  4. kwaliba   February 14, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    this sxxxt is a joke

    Reply
  5. Christsin Nation   February 15, 2017 at 12:51 am

    What’s this Valentine shht?

    Reply
  6. headman yolani   February 15, 2017 at 3:08 am

    idiots who condem everything,unless its them.whats wrong with a person proposing love to his wife to be?some of you when your parents were getting married they did not eve had the type of a bed the guy has,but today they swim in money,nothing comes on a silver plate,congrats my guy keep your love strong.

    Reply
  7. IaM a Fool   February 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Valentine s day shows mental slavery in Africa

    Reply
  8. great mpondozi   February 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

    i wish it was me, this is th best marriage proposal ever, congrats u pipo, may God prevail in yo marriage, its not o about money.

    Reply

