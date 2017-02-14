Police Charge And Arrest Woman Who Killed Her Kids

THE 32-year-old mother of Lusaka’s Matero township who allegedly killed her two children by forcing them to consume a pesticide has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The woman, identified as Miriam Mulenga, allegedly caused the deaths of her two children on January 24 this year.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Mulenga has been detained.

“Mulenga, who was receiving medical attention at UTH [University Teaching Hospital] after she consumed the same poisonous substance and later transferred to Chainama Hospital for further [mental] examinations, was discharged on Friday from hospital,” Mrs Katongo said