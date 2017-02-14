Narep Calls For The Legalization Of Medical Marijuana

The National Restoration party (NAREP) says the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes is long overdue.

NAREP Presidential spokesperson Bwalya Nondo has since called on Zambians to support the idea of legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.

Mr. Nondo says NAREP as a party of values, has looked into the issue critically and found that the benefits of legalizing marijuana for medical purposes outweigh the disadvantages of legalizing it.

Mr Nondo notes that the country has the capacity to manage the system of legalizing marijuana.

He says government should consider the idea of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes objectively and buy into the idea.

Mr Nondo states that government should sit with various stakeholders and see how best marijuana can be managed if legalized.