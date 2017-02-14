Mail From TR: Luangwa District Health Workers Living in Hospital

Dear editor

With reference to the subject kindly look into the plight of Luangwa District Hospital new hospital recruits. The government did a wonderful job giving over 40 of these health workers jobs end of last year.

The problem is the lucky few got accomodated by the hospital houses (one room 4 people or more). The majority have been accommodated in the actual hospital itself, they are sharing rooms and bathrooms with patients this is unacceptable. The major reason being that they have not been paid. I I am sure the government is not aware when one of the government officials paid a visit recently to the hospital, Luangwa District Management lied that the workers all have proper accomodation.

The living conditions are pathetic,unfair and very unhealthy. Lack of pay is even worse. Please help, inform the nation and the government.