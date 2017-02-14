Kwese TV Launches In Zambia

By Kachepa Mtumbi

Africa’s newest satellite network Kwesé TV is now available in Zambia, offering viewers an incomparable array of superior entertainment, sport, news and current affairs programming for audiences across the country.

This launch also marks the introduction of Africa’s largest and only Pan-African Free-To-Air channel Kwesé Free Sports in Zambia. Now available in an impressive 22 countries, Kwesé Free Sport is an exciting new premium free-to-air sports channel which exclusively broadcasts live action, weekly previews and highlights from the National Basketball Association, Extreme Fighting Championships, Netball Africa and the English Premier League.

Speaking in Lusaka, Joseph Hundah President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media which is the holding company for the Kwese TV Network, said Kwese’s audiences can enjoy exceptional quality programming at an affordable price with a monthly subscription going for 250 Kwacha (excl. VAT) per month.

“The launch of Kwesé in Zambia brings a new and exciting dimension to the local broadcasting industry, while marking a significant milestone for our business,” he said.

“As a pan-African broadcaster we want to be the home of premium general entertainment and sports programming, a pay TV network of distinction and ultimately change the game by offering a truly converged business model that cuts across linear, mobile and digital, making content accessible through free-to-air TV, mobile applications, web streaming and pay TV.”

Kwesé’s innovative approach to business is also evident in radical payment options that offer flexibility and convenience. Kwesé offers a ‘pay-as-you-watch’ service that enables viewers to purchase monthly, seven or three day passes to its full programming bouquet so they never have to miss out on trending sports or entertainment programming. These payment options, which turn the traditional pay TV model on its head, provides unparalleled access to premium programming at an affordable price.

Viewers can access Kwesé TV’s full bouquet for a monthly fee of 250 Kwacha, a weekly subscription of 75 Kwacha or 3-day contract of 40 Kwacha. Set up costs have also been reduced to the promotional 90 day once off installation fee of 490 Kwacha.

This young, dynamic and bold pay TV network has been built to respond to the way consumers want to access and view content. Kwesé has sourced the continent’s most loved sporting codes and over 7 000 hours of entertainment content, and made it accessible to viewers through its multi-platform, multi-screen broadcasting model.

There is something for the whole family on Kwesé TV. It offers drama, comedy, reality TV, current affairs, documentaries, sports and a whole lot more at viewers’ fingertips.