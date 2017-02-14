By Kachepa Mtumbi

Are you keeping up with the Sunzus this Valentine’s Day?

National football team defender Stoppila Sunzu set the bar quite high when he gifted his wife with a brand new top of the range Mercedes Benz a few days ago. Since then, men in Zambia have been thinking of ways to keep up with the Sunzus.

Exactly a whole year since the last Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise that men in the capital city are struggling with ways to show appreciation for their loved ones. Whether it’s a gift or dinner, there is always that sense of last minute panic setting in as the 14th of February draws nearer.

So, what are the options for the average Lusaka male who might not have the budget for a Mercedes Benz?

Rajeev Khanna, General Manager of Taj Pamodzi Hotel says gifts are a great way to show a partner how one feels, especially during the month of love. He also notes that creating memories should also be the focus for most couples.

“Spending treasured time together and creating memories should be the focus for Valentine’s Day. Not everybody can walk into a car dealership and pick out a car as a gift for their lover!” he says.

Khanna adds that this time of the year can be an opportunity to reconnect with a partner and the hotel has a number of activities that won’t break the bank for couples in Lusaka.

“Coming out of January’s financial blues, we know it won’t be easy to splurge on a huge gift for most. That’s why we’re offering our guests hospitality during this time, just to cushion their budget for what is obviously a special occasion,” he adds.

Guests at Taj Pamodzi can expect a live band, special four course dinner and a glass of sparkling wine at the Steak & Grills Restaurant while couples can also have a special brunch with wine in the Jacaranda hall.

Those that want to go the extra mile can check in for an overnight stay with exclusive suite, private dinner under the stars with a bottle of wine.

You might not be buying a Mercedes Benz for Valentine’s Day but if you plan the day well enough, the memories you create could last you and your partner a lifetime. Not endless bills for car maintenance and fuel.