Zambian Woman Kills Self After Caught Bonking Hubbys Brother

A 32-YEAR-OLD housewife of Kapiri Mposhi has committed suicide after her husband allegedly discovered she was involved in an adulterous affair with his younger brother.

Central Province commissioner of police Lombe Kamukoshi said in an interview yesterday that Rudeness Kapaso allegedly drunk a pesticide called Doom on Thursday around 18:00 hours and died around 08:00 hours on Friday.

Ms Kamukoshi said investigations have revealed that Ms Kapaso committed suicide after her husband identified as Augrey Phiri discovered she was allegedly having an affair with his younger brother.

Ms Kamukoshi said police officers visited the couple’s home and advised the family to proceed with burial.

