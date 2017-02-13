Zambian Woman Kills Self After Caught Bonking Hubbys Brother

By on 3 Comments

Zambian Woman Kills Self After Caught Bonking Hubbys Brother

A 32-YEAR-OLD housewife of Kapiri Mposhi has committed suicide after her husband allegedly discovered she was involved in an adulterous affair with his younger brother.
Central Province commissioner of police Lombe Kamukoshi said in an interview yesterday that Rudeness Kapaso allegedly drunk a pesticide called Doom on Thursday around 18:00 hours and died around 08:00 hours on Friday.
Ms Kamukoshi said investigations have revealed that Ms Kapaso committed suicide after her husband identified as Augrey Phiri discovered she was allegedly having an affair with his younger brother.
Ms Kamukoshi said police officers visited the couple’s home and advised the family to proceed with burial.
KALUNGA M

Zambian Woman Kills Self After Caught Bonking Hubbys Brother added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

3 Responses to "Zambian Woman Kills Self After Caught Bonking Hubbys Brother"

  1. Songo   February 13, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Please Tumfweko can you clarify who died in this story is it the wife or the husband?

    Reply
  2. Abakulu bamo baleikalafye changing men like a chamber sure   February 13, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    A man will cheat on you if you are careless also.

    Reply
  3. Czar   February 13, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Just from the name you can tell she was a “missed call”!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.