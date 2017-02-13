This Is My Fiance…Dora Introduces Mark To Friends

AGRICULTURE minister Dora Siliya on Friday introduced her lover Mark Mubalama as her fiancé during the launch of Kwesé TV at the Horse Shoe.

Siliya and Mubalama, who recently became the talk of town following their romantic Christmas holiday in the United States at the time the agriculture minister was needed in the country to sort out critical problems affecting farmers, grabbed a fair share of the limelight at Friday’s launch.

Siliya, donning a black glittery dress and matching purse was in a jovial mood as she constantly chatted with her beau in the front row as speeches were being delivered.

Mubalama, the boxing promoter who is on bail for allegedly giving a false statement to the National Registration Passport and Citizenship Office that his father is a Zambian citizen from Kawiko village in Mwinulunga district, is married to Namibian President Hage Geingob’s daughter Nangula.

Siliya took time to introduce Mubalama as her fiancé to some guests seemingly familiar to her, although most of the time, she was letting go of her lover while she mingled with other guests, some who demanded to take selfies with him.

Despite being introduced as guest of honour, Siliya didn’t stand to be acknowledged and did not read any speech.

Siliya’s son, Kwenje, later joined the party.

Immediately after the official launch, Siliya and Mubalama left the invited guests enjoying their drinks at the well-organised show.

The outdoor launch attracted a number of guests who were treated to a red carpet show in a beautiful marquee.

Mubalama was recently arrested and detained at Lusaka Central Prison for a week soon after returning from a romantic holiday in the United States with Siliya.

He was given bail by the magistrates’ court and is expected to appear in court tomorrow, February 14.

Meanwhile, Econet Media president and chief executive officer Joseph Hundah said KWESÉ claimed a legitimate title of Africa’s most exciting and innovative broadcaster.

“As Africa’s first truly converged business, we have created a business which is able to legitimately play across all these related industries – Pay TV or Direct to Home, free-to air and digital,” said Hundah.

Before the close of the launch, five lucky winners won themselves Kwesé decoders after they participated in a ruffle draw.

Fourteen months after it was announced as the new entrant in African entertainment, Kwesé TV, the pay-TV service from Econet Media started, broadcasting in Rwanda, Zambia and Ghana on 30 January 2017.

