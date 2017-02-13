Prophet Seer 1 Pulls Thousands At Mandevu Basic School, Turns Papers Into Money

Prophet Seer 1 Pulls Thousands At Mandevu Basic School, Turns Papers Into Money

 

Lusaka Based clergyman PROPHET Andrew CFM popularly known as Seer 1 among his followers and most Zambians today shock many when he pulled over 10,000 people at his Prophetic Service which was held at Mandevu basic School grounds .

Those who attended the service say the ground was full to capacity an hour before he arrived at the grounds , the tall classy Prophet Sent many into shock when he arrived amid tight security and began to perform miracles .

Amon the many notable miracles that he performed today was turning paper into k100 kwacha notes , Healing two physically challenged women and changing the sex of an unborn baby from male To Female .

These miracles shocked many and left others with their jaws dropping wondering how seer 1 is able to perform such miracles.

  1. tantwe   February 13, 2017 at 9:07 am

    There shall come false prophets and many shall be mislead. What is money changing for. You only earn money through hard work. He might be in trouble with the law as this is as good as printing illegal money. What benefits are derived from changing ones’ gender. Very stupid magic and Satanism at play

  2. Advocate   February 13, 2017 at 9:40 am

    It is illogical to perform magic that can affect the economy. Where does this money go after making it.As for praying for the sick,this happens so long one has faith in what he is doing. Even in established hospitals, faith is important for to be healed.Mind you everything revolves around psychological effect.Turning water into petrol or whatever is magic. The question is why should people suffer for all those things if they can be manufactured by so called prophets. These are magicians nothing else. Why are hospitals full if such people exist.

    • Belpved   February 13, 2017 at 10:17 am

      very true

  3. Al Shabbab   February 13, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    CHARISMATIC/MAGICIANS/MANIPULATORS on the pulpit, surprisingly some people can not and will never see. That is not PENTECOSTALISM/EVANGELICALS, only a mature and genuinely born again Christian person can see. To everything original there is a counterfeit.

  4. The Amish boy...........   February 13, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    What is so biblical about turning paper into money? He must be arrested for having counterfeit currency. It is illegal! If you burn a 10 kwacha note , you go to jail for mutilating currency. This guy is a criminal not a prophet. People are in jail for less! Arrest this chap!!

  5. gani   February 13, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Illegal only BoZ is mandated to print money…

  6. Czar   February 13, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Where’s the proof that he changed the sex of unborn child? So he thinks he is better than God by reversing sex of unborn child who is The Creator of the child?

  7. Czar   February 13, 2017 at 3:17 pm

  8. RCK   February 13, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    WHERE IS BA DEC THE CHARP SHOULD ARRESTED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING

  9. Shango   February 13, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Black magic and eshu at work careful miracle seekers especially u mothers and girls.

  10. Pastor mwape   February 13, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    this is total junk! wizards have now taken the name of the Lord for granted by claiming they are sent by Him. I strongly pray that the Lord may fight for the glory of His name.

  11. Chikubabe   February 13, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    This man is not God I see God panishing him soon you wait and see,God does not like people whom think there better than him.

  12. Simbwindibwi   February 13, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    He’s a false prophet, period.

  13. Zanja   February 13, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    The bible is very clear about such people as Prophet seer,false prophets shall abound and shall deceive many ,and then then Jesus will come.people of God be carefull with such people.;

  14. K Bwalya   February 14, 2017 at 12:09 am

    When we were young in the 1970s this is what magicians from Congo used to do. Now these things are called miracles? What a shame!

