Prophet Seer 1 Pulls Thousands At Mandevu Basic School, Turns Papers Into Money

Lusaka Based clergyman PROPHET Andrew CFM popularly known as Seer 1 among his followers and most Zambians today shock many when he pulled over 10,000 people at his Prophetic Service which was held at Mandevu basic School grounds .

Those who attended the service say the ground was full to capacity an hour before he arrived at the grounds , the tall classy Prophet Sent many into shock when he arrived amid tight security and began to perform miracles .

Amon the many notable miracles that he performed today was turning paper into k100 kwacha notes , Healing two physically challenged women and changing the sex of an unborn baby from male To Female . These miracles shocked many and left others with their jaws dropping wondering how seer 1 is able to perform such miracles.