By on

Hilarious: See The Response A Zambian Girl Gets After Asking Her Man For K450!

This is a moment when a Zambian babe asks her man for K450 to do her nails but got a response she didnt expect. Her man would rather buy cement than give her that money. And some social media users reacted with mixed feelings. See the response below in which her man asks her if the nails she was going to get are anointed nails from Lusaka Based PROPHET SEER 1 , probably because he thinks they are too expensive and must be special nails .

3 Responses to "Hilarious: See The Response A Zambian Girl Gets After Asking Her Man For K450!"

  1. tutu   February 13, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    aah uuh,well am waiting for the hilarious part batumfweko.. this was about has funny as watching paint dry

  2. IF NOT   February 14, 2017 at 10:08 am

    What is hilarious about this story?

  3. Tarzan   February 15, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Not so hilarious

