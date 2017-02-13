FAZ Confesses To Not Having Any Kit Sponsor For Chipolopolo

The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- says it has received overwhelming response of kit sponsor for the National team after the Under 20 Africa Cup tournament.

FAZ General Secretary Ponga Liwewe says a number of companies have expressed interest to dress the National team but added that the deal will be finalized after the tournament.

Liwewe says currently the national teams have no kit sponsors but are using the Kappa brand for the time being.

He adds that football house will not sale replica jerseys on wholesale during the under 20 tournament.

Liwewe says only a few jerseys will be sold as the Kappa brand may no longer be used in a few months.

The FAZ secretary General also said that a well organized traffic control system has been put in place at both heroes and Levy Mwanwasa stadia and traffic will be cleared faster after games during the under 20 Afcon.

He says some areas at both venues are being cleared to ensure the creation of more parking spaces.

Liwewe was speaking in an interview with ZNBC Sports news in Lusaka.