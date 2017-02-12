ZESCO Loses Over 56 Transformers Due To Vandalism

Zesco Limited has disclosed that it has lost over 56 transformers on the Copperbelt for the past ten months as a result of vandalism.

And a man of Kitwe, of between 35 and 40 years old, was yesterday electrocuted to death as he attempted to vandalize 11KV cable.

Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata tells QTV News via telephone that people should avoid vandalizing Zesco installations as it is a dangerous thing to do.

Mr. Kapata says people caught vandalizing Zesco installations can also be prosecuted and thus the need to avoid tempering with such installations.

