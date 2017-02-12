MET Warns Of Heavy Rains On Monday

THE Zambia Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall on Monday, February 13, which may result in flash floods in Lusaka, Copperbelt, Central and North-Western provinces.

According to a seven-day weather forecast running from February 7-13, the ZMD stated that by Monday, the high pressure system would drift further south-east.

This, according to the ZMD, will tend to strengthen and move the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) to the south, allowing moist and unstable Congo airflow to cover much of the country.

“WARNING: on the 13th February, 2017, heavy falls and flash floods are expected over North-Western, Central, Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces,” the ZMD stated.

It added that from Sunday, the high pressure system from the South East coast of South Africa would be pushing northwards,

weakening and moving the ITCZ to the central parts of Zambia.

“This will allow relatively moist and stable airflow from the south-east to affect much of the southern half reducing rainfall activities. Forecast for the period 9th to 12th February, 2017: Western, Southern and Lusaka provinces and western districts of Central Province are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of light morning rain, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in few places,” stated ZMD. “The Rest of Zambia: Mainly cloudy with morning rain, afternoon thundershowers in places…Forecast for 13th February, 2017, Muchinga, Northern and the southern districts of Western and Southern Province: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of morning rain and afternoon showers and thunderstorms in few places. The rest of Zambia is expected to be mainly cloudy with morning rain, afternoon showers and thunderstorms in places.”

