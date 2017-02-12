Livingstone Street Lights Bill Falls To K1.2m

THE Livingstone City Council’s electricity bill has fallen to K1.2 million, according to acting town clerk Grayson Sakala.

And Southern Province minister Edify Hamukale has thanked Maamba Coal Mines for helping to temporarily rehabilitate the section of the Batoka-Maamba road that was washed away near Sinazeze.

Speaking when Hamukale paid a courtesy call on Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo, Sakala, who is the director of valuation and real estate, said most street lights were not lit.

“Before we migrated to pre-paid, the bill stood at K1.4 million, dating as far back as five years. But now it has been coming down and is about K1.2 million,” Sakala said.

He said every time the council pays for electricity, Zesco deducts 40 per cent to service the outstanding bill.

Sakala said there were plans to have a debt swap with the power utility.

And Mapuwo told Hamukale that increased rains had destroyed most roads in the city, especially in Dambwa North and Highlands areas.

Mapuwo further said school children and people of Libuyu compound usually get cut off from the city due to the occasional flooding of Libuyu Bridge.

And Southern Water and Sewerage Company director Charles

Shindaile told Hamukale that the company would improve water supply in Livingstone using US$87 million sourced from the Devolution Fund and UNESCO.

He said Livingstone had a 24-hour water supply.

Later in an interview, Shindaile said 380,000 euros would be spent in Kazungula to help improve water supply.

And Road Development Agency regional manager Lawrence Mundia said the Libuyu Bridge would be worked on by a French company which also helped rehabilitate other bridges countrywide.

Hamukale said the province was overwhelmed with disaster reports due to above normal rainfall mainly in Kazungula, Choma,

Livingstone, Siavonga, Gwembe and Namwala.

Related