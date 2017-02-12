GBM Accuses FRA Of Denying 30 Millers Subsidised Maize For Being ‘Anti-PF’

GEOFFREY Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has accused the Food Reserve Agency of only selling subsidised maize to millers who are PF sympathisers.

GBM, the UPND vice-president who is proprietor of GBM milling, said the move would send ordinary Zambians into suffering.

He said he was privy to information that President Edgar Lungu had directed FRA to leave out about 30 millers perceived to be anti-PF while only 12 millers had been allowed to purchase subsidised maize owing to their loyalty to the ruling party.

“It has been brought to our attention that Edgar Lungu has directed Food Reserve Agency not to give subsidised maize to the 30 millers in Lusaka. They have only given to 12 millers who are perceived to be PF supporters,” GBM claimed.

“What he is forgetting is that the subsidy is coming from us and the Zambian citizens. The benefits should be extended to everybody; it’s not the millers that are benefitting but the people of Zambia.”

He warned that innocent workers would be sent home as a result of the government’s failure to reason on matters that affected voters.

“I have never seen this kind of stupidity – ever since I was born – by the Edgar Chagwa government, which is so selective. This is the latest we got today (Wednesday) from FRA. I am challenging FRA and Millers Association [of Zambia]; let them refuse if I am lying,” said GBM, adding, “What this will entail is that the millers that have not be allocated this subsidised maize that includes my mill, we are going to shut our mills and send innocent citizens home because we can’t afford to pay them. What Lungu should know is that he is not punishing GBM and other millers but the people that will suffer are those that I have employed, who are Zambians.”

But MAZ chairman Andrew Chintala said the maize allocation exercise had not yet been concluded.

He said his association would soon go through the list of millers to determine who had benefitted.

“We have 78 millers under Millers Association of Zambia and we have several other millers but I would not say how many there are in total. What has happened is that we submitted a full list of our members – that is 78 – in total but we have not even concluded in terms of who is going to collect and who is not going to collect,” said Chintala.

“There was an initial allocation, which as we speak now, there isn’t any miller that has started picking. The reduction of mealie-meal price should not be done selectively. This is a countrywide concern; people in Mansa are complaining, people in Solwezi are complaining, so it will be very unwise to just go and pick three or four millers. What impact will we make? It’s something to do with the capacity and all that. What I can say is that we have not finalised, there has been an initial list which was released earlier but the procedure is that…this is not FRA maize, this maize is Grain Traders maize and the programme was initiated by the two associations; GTAZ and Millers Association. It is private sector led but FRA has come in the picture just to subsidise the traders, not necessarily the millers. And there has been information from some sectors that only 12 have been listed but I can confirm that the exercise is not through yet. We are yet to go through the list and know who has gotten what allocation and all that.”

