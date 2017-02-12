DEC Nabs Arakan Barracks Teacher For Money Laundering

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit in Central Province has arrested a teacher of Arakan Barracks Girls School for money laundering involving K41, 000.

Scott Mulele, 26, a school teacher of House No. 1017 Libala South in Lusaka has been arrested for forgery, uttering of false documents, obtaining credit by false pretences and money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Scott Mulele on dates unknown but between 1st July, 2016 and 31st December, 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, forged a National Registration Card (NRC), pay slips and bank statements of a named teacher of Kapiri Mposhi and used the said documents to obtain a loan of K41, 000 from a lending institution in Kabwe.

Mulele will appear in Court soon.

And the Commission has arrested Innocent Mbewe, a former insurance consultant, for theft involving K200, 000.

Innocent Mbewe, 42, a former insurance consultant of Plot CSS 165 in Chipata has been arrested for theft contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Innocent Mbewe on dates unknown but between 1st February, 2016 and 15th March, 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with Kelvin Mwanza and other persons unknown, did steal K200, 000 by unlawfully and fraudulently transferring the said amount from an account of a named client domiciled at a known bank in Chipata into Kelvin Mwanza’s bank account.

The suspect was arrested in a hot pursuit operation after he was spotted in Chipata driving a Toyota Vitz registration number ARB 756.

The vehicle has since been seized as a possible proceed of crime.

The suspect is in Police custody and will appear in Court soon.

