Chambeshi: U20 Team Now Ready For the AFCON Championship

COACH Beston Chambeshi believes his players are ready for the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations that begins later this month.‪

The junior Chipolopolo has been camping in the Spanish capital as part of its preparations for the tournament, winning friendlies against Tenerife and Basel ‘B’ sides before losing 3-1 to Barcelona ‘B’ in the last match on Wednesday.

“I think we have enjoyed playing Barcelona, it was a good game. We finished on a good note in terms of preparations. Barcelona is a good team, we thank the organisation, all who were involved in this. It wasn’t easy playing Barcelona, they gave us a good team,” said Chambeshi.

“We have been winning and losing one game, I think we have learnt one or two things. We played well, we managed to hold them in the first 20 minutes and they scored one or two goals. Overall, it has helped us as technical staff to assess the team. For sure we will perform [well]. The way I have seen my team here in training, we will perform.”

And Wedson Nyirenda, who oversees the operations of all age group teams besides being head coach of the senior Chipolopolo, described the Under-20 team’s outing to Spain as fruitful.

‪He said the team’s set objectives had been met especially that the match against Barcelona had exposed its weaknesses.

“I think we should say that we had a very fruitful outing, the object has been achieved. We came to play three or four games. The first game [against] Tenerife, second game was very tough, today was very good but it exposed a lot of loopholes, something to think about especially in defence. Barcelona was the kind of game we were looking for,” said Nyirenda who, however, said the score line against Barcelona was not a true reflection of the match, saying the last two goals were due to refereeing errors.

Zambia hosts the Under-20 AfCON in Lusaka and Ndola from February 26 to March 12.

