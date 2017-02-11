ZANACO Host APR

Zanaco’s road to CAF Champions league success begins today on Saturday afternoon at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka when they face Armée Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) of Rwanda in a Caf Champions League preliminary round, first leg match.

The pressure is on the Lusaka club to emulate their predecessors Zesco United, who became the first Zambian club to reach the Champions League semifinals in 2016.

But Zanaco have been hit by a raft of 2017 pre-season departures that saw over seven key players leave, including veteran midfielder Isaac Chansa, who has joined an Iraqi club and winger Roderick Kabwe, who moved to Ajax Cape Town.

Furthermore, Zanaco suffered another setback as they raced to fill those gaps after four foreign imports were not registered in time, leaving them ineligible for the knockout round of the competition.

“It is a setback, but we are prepared and as a team you always have to have a plan B,” Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said.

Ghana striker Kwame Attram, who joined Zanaco in the 2016 season, is the only import eligible for the knockout stage.

There is also some good news with striker Fashion Sakala back after attending trials at Russian club Spartak Moscow and he should be available for the game.

Meanwhile, Numba is not taking APR lightly despite the visitors failing to advance beyond the second around in Caf club cup competition since their pre-group stage appearance during the 2005 Confederation Cup.

This will also be the two sides’ debut meeting, although APR eliminated Green Buffaloes in the 2005 Confederation Cup, but were booted out of the 1997 Champions League by Mufulira Wanderers in their previous encounters against Zambian opposition.

“We respect our opponents. They are seasoned campaigners in the Caf Champions League. They feed their national team with players, but we are ready for them, we want to finish the game off here,” Numba said.

The two sides will meet in the final leg on February 18.

The winner will in the first round in March face victor of the other preliminary round tie involving Young Africans of Tanzania and Comoros champions Ngaya.

