Unwanted Kambwili To be Bundled Out Of PF Central Committee

ROAN Patriotic Front member of parliament is facing more pressure as President Edgar Lungu and MMD members of parliament in the ruling party are now pushing to have him out of the central committee.

Sources have revealed that prty secretary general Davies Mwila has been instructed to remove Kambwili from his position in the party’s central committee and leave him as an ordinary member.

The sources said President Lungu was bitter that the central committee had gone against his desire on the matter where Kambwili was dragged before the party’s disciplinary committee for allegedly calling Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard, which was meant to hound him out of the party.

Last Saturday, the central committee which was chaired by President Lungu found Kambwili with no case to answer but censured him against using unpalatable language against party members.

This position was in line with recommendations from the disciplinary committee.

“But in their usual machinations to sideline Kambwili, Davies Mwila has been instructed to remove the Roan lawmaker from the position of chairperson sports development and tentatively make him an ordinary member of the party. The President will do everything possible to keep Kambwili away because he still views him as a threat,” the sources in the central committee said.

“It’s just fortunate that that most us in the central committee have great respect for Kambwili and so it is difficult to change our mindset, otherwise something as silly as that Nathan Chanda allegation would have passed. ECL has made up his mind to completely chase CK. There is also pressure coming from those MMD MPs in the party on the Copperbelt who have ganged up against Kambwili. If you check even the statements they like issuing concerning the party, they are targeted at Kambwili and a few other strong party members whom they know are not happy with the current state of affairs in the ruling party.”

The sources explained that after the failure to use the Luanshya mayor to hound Kambwili out of the party, President Lungu had now instructed Mwila to relegate him to the position of an ordinary member.

“The plan is like this…when he is removed from his position as member of the central committee, he automatically becomes an outsider within the hierarchy of the party. This is according to article 57 of the current PF constitution; he will not be eligible to contest a position. The requirements for one to stand as a member of the central committee at the general conference is that he should be in good standing with the party,” the sources explained.

“So when such a person indicates his desire to stand as a member of the central committee through the President, the President will then submit the name to the national council, so if someone is not in good standing with the President, automatically that name won’t be submitted. The names submitted to the national council are the ones that are eligible to stand at the general conference, that’s the catch that they are planning to use.”

The sources explained that some PF members wanted President Lungu to first reconcile with Kambwili before Vice-President Inonge Wina could facilitate reconciliation between the lawmaker and Chanda.

“Right now, Kambwili is not in good standing with the President despite the cosmetic clearance within the party. When it comes to the central committee and the purpose of elections, he shall not be eligible and [they] will use that technicality. This is why we want an official pronouncement from the President himself to indicate that even him has reconciled with Kambwili,” said the sources, adding; “Even if the Vice-President goes to Luanshya, this reconciliation is not about Nathan Chanda and Kambwili, because Nathan Chanda was just a pawn in a chess game. And the only way we can know that there is this reconciliation, may Chishimba Kambwili be re-appointed in government…So if the President wants us to believe the reconciliation, let him start by reconciling with Kambwili then send the Vice-President to Kambwili and Nathan to do the same. Otherwise the route they want to take will backfire. As an ordinary member of the party, Kambwili would be rendered ‘irrelevant’ in decision making on matters affecting PF, a party he helped found. They want to victimise him and his businesses crippled just like they wanted to do during the Rupiah Banda regime. Rupiah is now calling the shots within the corridors of powers. We are yet to see what will be left of the once green and vibrant PF as it takes up its new form ‘Blue-green’.”

