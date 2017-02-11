Suspended PF Member Vows To Protect SATA’s Legacy

A FOUNDING member of the ruling Patriotic Front says well-meaning party members are ready to fight to protect Michael Sata’s legacy.

Christopher Fumbelo, a PF founder member in Masaiti who was recently suspended for supporting Chishimba Kambwili, has also warned that “hijackers” in the party would not have it easy.

“We will protect the legacy of Michael Chilufya Sata. No one will intimidate us. We started this party and we will die with it. These chaps from MMD will not have it easy. This is our party and we stand to protect it,” Fumbelo said.

“Look at the way we are intimidated every day! We are not supporting an individual, no; we are supporting people that want to protect the legacy of one Michael Sata. They can [call] us whatever, we will stand to protect PF from hijackers.”

He also demanded that the ruling party avails him reasons for his suspension.

Fumbelo said the MMD members in PF had just come to destroy the ruling party.

“This trend of suspending people on foolish accusations is killing our party. PF is dying at a fast rate. I want to know why I was suspended. No amount of intimidation will make us leave the PF. In the rural parts of Copperbelt, PF is divided more because the MMD guys are taking over,” said Fumbelo.

