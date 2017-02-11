‘Please Nkonde, Pay Back the K2.5m Tedworth Money’

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has urged judge Sunday Nkonde to take seriously the demands that he pays back the K2.5 million he obtained from the forfeited Tedworth Properties Inc account.

On Tuesday, Getrude Imenda told judge Nkonde to pay back the K2.5 million he got from the Tedworth account or face peaceful demonstrations from the people.

Imenda, the former Luenda ADD member of parliament and immediate past chairperson of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee, said Zambians must stand up and fight for what was theirs.

This followed a letter by Dr Cosmas Musumali to the Anti-Corruption Commission in which he asked the institution to probe judge Nkonde over the K2.5 million he got.

And Kakoma said the ACC should quickly investigate what was contained in Dr Musumali’s letter and conclude the matter rather than keeping Zambians in suspense.

“Let them quickly investigate matter. Let them tell us what their findings are; what transpired rather keeping the nation and the judge in suspense,” Kakoma said.

“It’s easy when matters are documented. The Tedworth matter, for example, the evidence is available, so what is really the problem? We therefore also join in demanding that judge Nkonde pays back the money; please pay back that K2.5 million,” Kakoma said. “And if they find him with a case to answer, let the President of the Republic set up a tribunal to investigate him. That’s the procedure if he does not resign on his own.”

He said the ACC’s pace in investigating matters brought before them was worrying many Zambians and cited the investigation of Chishimba Kambwili, among others, as matters that had dragged on without a word from the institution.

“ACC is very slow. Many people are complaining and people are right, they are too slow in concluding matters. Some of those matters are based on paper work, the papers are there and it’s just a matter of analysing those documents and making a decision,” said Kakoma.

Last week, economist Dr Musumali called for the investigation of justice Nkonde for obtaining K2.5 million from Tedworth account.

And the ACC on Monday said it was studying Dr Musumali’s letter and would decide whether or not to commence investigations in a week’s time.

And Imenda said Zambians must learn to fight for what was theirs.

“Zambians please, nalapela…let us stand up and fight for what is our own. Let us not allow a few people to squander the resources of this country while we remain hungry, no employment for our children and there is poverty everywhere. Because of that, I’m calling upon the University of Zambia students and students in colleges who, when they graduate, will have difficulties getting jobs; let us organise a peaceful demonstration to force Nkonde out. It has happened before; chief justice John Skinner was removed in the 1960s after independence because he made a ruling, which was considered not to be good. So, it is possible and as a citizen of Zambia, I have an obligation to speak boldly on issues that affect my country because I have no other country to go to,” Imenda said.

“Let’s organise a peaceful demonstration to force Nkonde out if the authorities don’t want to remove him because it is within our constitutional right to do so. Let him pay that money. Look at America where there is democracy! People are challenging even President [Donald] Trump for the unfair things he is doing. If people in America can do that, why can’t we do that when people are just plundering our resources? No! No! No! It is preposterous what happened with the K2.5 million and it should get back to State coffers.”

She challenged Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima to show leadership on the matter.

“I’m calling upon the Chief Justice – I respect the Chief Justice and I was the chairperson of a committee that recommended to the whole House that Chief Justice Irene Mambilima is the right person; can she stand tall and do something about this before her name is tarnished as someone leading a [judicial] system that is rotten. If you break one rotten egg in a cup and break four which are good, you have to throw out everything,” said Imenda.

“If this Nkonde does not want to resign on his own, he should be thrown out. If the Chief Justice is not taking any measures…not only that, that money must be paid back and the process should start all over to see what exactly is due to him as a person who represented the company, if at all he really did. Not that amount of money he got.”

