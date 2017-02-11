Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme Inspects Works Of The Construction Of New Class Room Block AT Kamakonde Primary School.

Nkana Member Of Parliament Alexander Chiteme yesterday inspected the progress of the construction of the 1 by 3 class room block at Kamakonde primary school in kitwe.

Chiteme who personally funded the project worth k320,000 kwacha also took time to personally add man power to the construction of the classroom block , he said he was happy with the works done so far and is looking forward to the completion of the construction which will help decongest other class rooms at the school . Chiteme was seen personally laying bricks and cement to help in speed up the construction of the class room block .

“We are happy with the construction of the new class room block , our pupils are learning in classes which are very congested and it becomes very difficult to teach and also learn because of the large numbers of pupils in each class , but the construction of this 1 by 3 class room block will help Decongest other classes” one of the teachers spoken to said .

The project which is earmarked for completion soon has cheered many .