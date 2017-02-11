Mpika Man Hacks Wife, baby

A MPIKA man has allegedly hacked his wife and a baby girl with a machete in unclear circumstances.

Both Lubambala ward Patriotic Front chairperson Boniface Mpundu and a police source disclosed in separate interviews that the incident happened on Wednesday evening in Shangai, a section within TAZARA compound of Mpika.

The source named the victim as Naomi Bwalya, 23 and her 15-month-old daughter.

The police identified the accused as Joseph Muma, a resident of Shangai section, who is currently on the run.

The police source explained that Muma had just returned from a drinking spree around 23:30 hours on Wednesday when he allegedly hacked his wife and baby using a machete for unknown reasons.

The source said Naomi and the baby sustained cuts to their heads.

He said the TAZARA police division were looking for Muma who allegedly always quarrelled and fought with his wife whenever he returned from drinking.

The police source expressed disappointment that the victim had on a number of occasions pleaded with officers to “spare” her husband whenever he was reported for gender based violence.

The source advised Muma to avail himself to police.

