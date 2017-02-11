Chipata Council Says Decision For Vendors To Move By Feb 15 Final

CHIPATA mayor Sinoya Mwale says vendors are not allowed to trade anywhere else apart from designated markets and that the decision for them to move out of the streets next week is final.

And Chipata Municipal Council director of administration Agnes Kasalika says there are enough trading spaces in markets to accommodate all vendors trading on the streets.

Meanwhile, vendors on Monday got angry when they were ordered to move out of the streets by next Wednesday instead of March 1.

In an interview after management abandoned a meeting with the vendors as they turned violent, Mwale said the directive by the local authority for them to move out of streets was final and should be adhered to.

“As a council, we are there to implement the law and we decided to engage vendors by informing them to move out by 15 February. We want to improve sanitation in this town and we have a lot of trading spaces in the markets to accommodate everyone,” Mwale said.

He said management had decided to engage street vendors on the revised dates.

Mwale said the local authority wanted sanity in the town in a bid for the district to attain city status and vowed that no one would remain on the streets.

He said the local authority had already communicated to all the vendors.

“I was put into this office by PF and I am PF also and let me tell you, those saying PF manifesto says it’s vendor free, they are wrong because what late president Sata said was that a local authority must not chase vendors from the streets when they have nowhere to take them. Here in Chipata, we have enough space for everyone to trade from and we are saying move into markets,” said Mwale.

And Kasalika said the local authority had sufficient trading spaces in markets to accommodate all vendors and urged them to leave the streets.

“We agreed with vendors in the first meeting that they will vacate the streets by February 15, instead of the earlier date of March 1, 2017. We have enough space for them and those who will have no spaces must come back to us to give them trading spaces,” said Kasalika disclosed that the local authority would improve sanitation in all markets.

But some angry vendors trading in Down shops area vowed not to leave the streets.

They warned the local authority to stay away from the area than attempting to remove them.

Related