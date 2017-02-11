CBU Lecturers Strike Over Delayed Salaries

LECTURERS at the Copperbelt University have downed tools demanding payment of January salaries.

Three unions at the Copperbelt University earlier threatened unspecified action if their delayed January salaries were not paid this week.

In an interview yesterday, Copperbelt University Academics Union president Mwiya Songolo said no one should expect lecturers and support staff to work until salaries are paid.

“Government should have no moral justification to condemn us for failing to come to work as we have no money for food, rentals and transport. We cannot put food on the table for our families, landlords are threatening with evictions and school fees still need to be paid. By failing to pay our salaries, the government is setting a very bad example for other employers operating in this country,” Songolo said.

He said CBU management must pay the January 2017 salaries and advised the government, through the Ministry of Higher Education, to seriously find a lasting solution to the challenges lecturers had been facing over the past four years.

Songolo said employees had been patient with the government and it had now reached the 12th day of the month without a salary.

“This is not fair on the part of government. When the employer delays payment of salaries, there are no penalties meted on the part of the employer but should the employees decide to withdraw labour, everyone in government stands up with condemnation to the extent of demonising employees of being funded by opposition parties,” Songolo said.

He said the current law as provided for in Section 48(2) of the industrial and labour relations Act Cap 269 was also null and void because it did not protect the employee.

“Even if it was provided in the law that ‘the wages of an employee shall be paid at regular intervals not being later than the fifth day following the date upon which they fall due’, it does not compel the employer to pay with interest for the delay,” said Songolo.

“And there are no punitive measures that can be meted on the employer. The due date for our salaries was 28 January 2017 and going forward, no one should expect us to work until salaries are paid. We have already offered the services and it follows therefore that our services should be paid. We did not enter into a voluntary service.”

The Copperbelt University Academics Unions (CBUAU), Copperbelt University and Allied Workers Unions (CBUAWU) and Copperbelt University Senior Administration and Technical Staff Union ( CUSATSU) earlier stated jointly that the current uncertainty was creating room for speculation and suspicions among various stakeholders at the institution.

They stated that workers would lose confidence in management.

“As the three stakeholders, we wish to express our concern over the delayed January 2017 salaries because this delay is not good for all stakeholders as it is creating speculations and suspicions so much that the people cannot trust and have confidence in the current management. And if salaries are not paid this week, government should not blame us for any action that the three stakeholders will take,” read the statement.

The unions asked Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo to quickly intervene saying their members were now finding it difficult to report for work due to lack of transport.

“We wish also to remind CBU management that as workers, we refuse to be made to sing the same song about delayed salaries year in, year out. We would like to continue on a good note that we have started with CBU management without any disturbances to the 2016 to 2017 academic calendar to issues that can be sorted out by management with good political will from the government. As workers, we are always geared up to work to the end of the term but this situation may quickly deteriorate and cost the nation if the university comes to closure, resulting into consequences that might have an adverse impact to the university,” stated the three unions.

There was no immediate response from management on the workers’ demands.

