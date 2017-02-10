Precious Litebele’s Father Testifies In Court

THE Lusaka High Court has set 13th April 2017 as date for judgment in a matter in which Lusaka Banker Precious Longwe is charged with murdering her husband Lubinda Litebele.
High Court Judge Sharon Newa set the date this morning after Precious closed her defence.
Defence Counsel Osborne Ngoma is expected to file submissions from witnesses on 3rd March 2017 while the state will file its submissions on 17th March this year.
And Precious’ father Alfonso Longwe this morning told the court that his late son in law Lubinda Litebele was unfaithful in his marriage because he had a child outside wedlock.
Mr. Longwe told the court that Lubinda also abrogated the Chewa tradition when he called Precious’s mother at night to complain about marital problems adding that he was supposed to call his marriage counselor.
He explained to the court that the text message that Precious sent to Lubinda on the fateful night that he would pay for calling her parents implied that he would be fined a chicken according to the Chewa tradition for calling his in-laws over marital problems.
Precious aged 31, on 25th May 2016 is alleged to have shot dead her husband with a firearm during a domestic dispute after a drinking spree.
Precious is also appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate Court for theft of K200, 000 from Banc ABC where she worked as a Customer Service Officer.
Source: HOT FM Zambia
Old man, please be real. Your daughter is a murderess and you know it. She remained drinking while her husband went home, where on earth does that happen???? So, according to Chewa tradition, when a man has a child outside wedlock, the wife shoots him innstead of calling bashibukombe. If you can’t tell the truth, keep quiet please! !!
Your daughter must hang till pronounced dead. She is a murderer. I will be the officiating master of ceremony at her hanging in Mukobeko soon. How can a married woman be at a nightclub whilst her husband is at home with children.
Chewa women tefintu; just look at the “role model” from their tribe in the name of Dora Siliya.
Sora is not Chewa. She is Nsenga from Petauke. She belongs to the clan that climb an ant hill to insult their opponents. See how she undressed her former husband.
Women please try to control your tempters, see what your friends have brought upon themselves. Thinking after acting is not good.
this precious father is a disgrace to himself and mankind
Bakamba your daughter is in trouble and there is nothing you can do about it be real Chewa tradition or not. This is not Nyau dancing sorry.
Paying a chicken or his life? chewa traditional are you sure ba Tata?