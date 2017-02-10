Precious Litebele’s Father Testifies In Court

THE Lusaka High Court has set 13th April 2017 as date for judgment in a matter in which Lusaka Banker Precious Longwe is charged with murdering her husband Lubinda Litebele.

High Court Judge Sharon Newa set the date this morning after Precious closed her defence.

Defence Counsel Osborne Ngoma is expected to file submissions from witnesses on 3rd March 2017 while the state will file its submissions on 17th March this year.

And Precious’ father Alfonso Longwe this morning told the court that his late son in law Lubinda Litebele was unfaithful in his marriage because he had a child outside wedlock.

Mr. Longwe told the court that Lubinda also abrogated the Chewa tradition when he called Precious’s mother at night to complain about marital problems adding that he was supposed to call his marriage counselor.

He explained to the court that the text message that Precious sent to Lubinda on the fateful night that he would pay for calling her parents implied that he would be fined a chicken according to the Chewa tradition for calling his in-laws over marital problems.

Precious aged 31, on 25th May 2016 is alleged to have shot dead her husband with a firearm during a domestic dispute after a drinking spree.

Precious is also appearing before the Lusaka Magistrate Court for theft of K200, 000 from Banc ABC where she worked as a Customer Service Officer.

Source: HOT FM Zambia