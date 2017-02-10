Kaunda: Zambia Has a Leadership Vacuum

UNIP President Tilyenji Kaunda has charged that the country has a leadership vacuum.

Speaking during the launch of the party’s membership card renewal in Lusaka today, Mr. Kaunda says many things have gone wrong in the country which has resulted in the people being subjected to suffering.

Mr. Kaunda says the country needs quality leadership that will be able to harness the resources it is endowed with which should translate into improved livelihoods for the people.

He states that UNIP has the kind of leadership Zambia needs, with solutions to the many problems the country is facing.

Mr. Kaunda adds that if given an opportunity to get back to power, the former ruling party will run a honest government and uproot corruption.

He says in a country that prides itself a Christian nation, leaders should be God fearing, stating that if leaders are God fearing, they will not steal or do things for themselves, but for the people whom they serve.

Speaking earlier, UNIP Vice President Njekwa Anamela encouraged party members not to be discouraged by the party’s poor performance during last year’s elections.

He says party members should instead be inspired to work hard so that the party can get back to power and rescue the people of Zambia.

Related