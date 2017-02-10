Govt Refutes Reports of Giving ZNBC to a Chinese Company

Government has refuted media reports suggesting that a Chinese company has takeover the national broadcaster ZNBC.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga has told a news conference that such reports are patently false and aimed at misleading the nation.

Ms Mulenga has assured the nation that ZNBC will remain a public broadcaster.

She says like all other public corporations, ZNBC will be transformed into a more versatile broadcaster to serve the public better.

Ms Mulenga notes that the people have complained of the poor quality of content on ZNBC, and that as minister in charge, she will pay attention to the transformation of ZNBC to ensure quality is significantly improved within the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, the Minister has said that all content service providers such as ZNBC and the other sixteen television channels will continue to collect their advertising revenue on their channels.

She explains that channels like ZNBC, Prime TV, QTV, CBC, Revelation TV, Camnet TV, City TV, ABN, Kwese TV, TBN, Life TV, Hope TV and France 24 will attest that they are already benefitting from carriage on the public distribution facilities.

