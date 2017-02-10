Fwayo Eyes League Title With Power Dynamos

POWER Dynamos star midfielder Fwayo Tembo says his side is plotting to win this year’s Super League to make up for last season’s poor showing.

The six-time league champions last won the title in 2011 under veteran coach Fordson Kabole but have since found the going tough.

The Arthur Davies Stadium outfit has since 2012 tried to win the title, but has been overshadowed by the dominance of teams like Zesco United, the most successful Super League team in the last decade.

The title bid failure at the Ndeke side led to the dismissal of coach Tenant Chilumba whose replacement, Daniel Kabwe, was tasked with turning the team’s fortunes around.

Kabwe brought in Fwayo and results started coming in, but the attacking midfielder left for Israel mid-season and the impact was felt immediately as his absence resulted in a goal drought.

The team ended the season in fourth position which drew the fury of club sponsors Copperbelt Energy Corporation, who demanded that nothing less than the league title would be accepted.

‪And Fwayo in an interview said: “We started the season badly, we finished on a good position. I left then I came back. We didn’t do well, we finished in 4th position and now we are starting the league together with everyone. So I think this season, we are planning to win the league. I have continued to do my best and I am pushing to be the best and I always try to do my best when they give chance to play.”

However, Power will be without striker Patson Daka as he has trekked to Slovakia to play professional football.

