ZESCO: Water Levels At Kariba Still Low For LoaShedding To Reduce

Zesco Limited says water levels at Kariba, Kafue and Ithezhi Itezhi Dams are still low for load shedding to be reduced.
National spokesperson Henry Kapata tells Qfm News via telephone that Kariba dam is 17 percent full generating about 470mega watts of power, while Kafue gorge is at 28 percent full generating about 650mega watts of power and Ithezhi Ithezhi dam is at about 18 percent full generating about 40mega watts.
He explains that the company is mainly interested in the rain that comes between January and March saying this is the time the power generating dams receive water inflows.
Mr. Kapata says people should not assume that the dams are full as a result of the heavy downpour the country is experiencing.
He states that it takes about three months for the water from the source to reach the dams.
Mr. Kapata has since appealed for patience saying Zesco is monitoring the situation

11 Responses to "ZESCO: Water Levels At Kariba Still Low For LoaShedding To Reduce"

  1. Hardkelly   February 9, 2017 at 7:44 am

    IS IT TRUE…but that shouldn’t be an excuse..try to come up with other alternatives…were is the more money from toll gates u ar collecting every minute please..?

    OTHER ALTERNATIVES LIKE:

    Heat (thermal) energy generated from: fossil fuels; coal. petroleum. natural gas. solar thermal energy. geothermal energy. nuclear energy.
    Potential energy from falling water in a hydroelectric facility.
    Wind energy.
    Solar electric from solar (photovoltaic) cells.
    Chemical energy from: fuel cells. batteries.

    Reply
  2. Frank k   February 9, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Just pump water into the dam from the river period. I know it is expesive but try to see that it works.

    Reply
    • ESHU   February 9, 2017 at 8:29 am

      dull chap.

      Reply
  3. Chief of Grief   February 9, 2017 at 8:32 am

    That’s some odd bullsh!t!!then provide sum mini gen sets for les prevlaged to cution the situ.

    Reply
    • kakolwe   February 9, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      This is the “ba govt batiyanganepo” mentality. Then you shall ask for govt to give those “less prevlaged” money for fuel, etc?

      Reply
  4. YK   February 9, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Bufi..

    Reply
  5. Mzee Hekima   February 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Bullshit explanation if it was a retail business or Hotel I would just not call again.

    Reply
  6. Advocate   February 9, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Soon and very soon Kapata will run short of lies. Water levels have improved tremendously. Soon there will be need to open the spill gates to protect the dam to collapse and you will still say water levels are low.

    Reply
  7. Spade   February 9, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Even if the flood of Noah came to Kariba, these visionless and incompetent idiots will continue singing the same out of tune chorus.

    Reply
    • kakolwe   February 9, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      Just as you do. Even you are taken to Kariba, you will still say the water levels are overspeeling! ! Nincompoomp!

      Reply
  8. blackbull   February 9, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    then this will never improve

    Reply

