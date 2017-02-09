Withdraw Zambia’s ICC Membership, Govt Encouraged

Government has been encouraged to withdraw Zambia’s membership from the International Criminal Court (ICC) without delay.
The opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) is urging government withdraw from the owing to the biasness the ICC has allegedly exhibited since inception.
Party President Chilufya Tayali says of the many cases the ICC has handled, most of them involve African leaders.
Mr. Tayali says time has come for African countries to stand their fit down and withdraw their membership from ICC.
He has told QTV News that African countries including Zambia should realize that being part of the ICC despite its alleged biasness is in fact being under colonial rule.
Mr. Tayali believes that Zambia can find other avenues to seek justice apart from the ICC.
Wakuuta mfana
It is not wise to withdraw from ICC because African leaders are stupidily selfish and know nothing about good governance. Imagine how Lungu killed the Lozi people and how the idiot of a nambscal called Sata ordered soldiers to shoot lozis for speaking their language. The fool said when they say fale just shoot,and when they say eni sha just kill.The bastard was the head of state with such foolish idiotic language. I doubt if he is dead,how could he turn Lozi people into his Guinea pigs.
it will be a good thing to do, ICC is bias Africans are the target we’ve had people from affluent nations eligible for trials but ICC tend to focus on third world. pull out!!
It Would Be Very Good
Bulshit
why pulling out now? For how long have you known the ICC? Ba Tayali, whatever you call yourself!!!!!!!…………..