Withdraw Zambia’s ICC Membership, Govt Encouraged

Government has been encouraged to withdraw Zambia’s membership from the International Criminal Court (ICC) without delay.

The opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) is urging government withdraw from the owing to the biasness the ICC has allegedly exhibited since inception.

Party President Chilufya Tayali says of the many cases the ICC has handled, most of them involve African leaders.

Mr. Tayali says time has come for African countries to stand their fit down and withdraw their membership from ICC.

He has told QTV News that African countries including Zambia should realize that being part of the ICC despite its alleged biasness is in fact being under colonial rule.

Mr. Tayali believes that Zambia can find other avenues to seek justice apart from the ICC.